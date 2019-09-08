128 units collected

Sleepy Eye Community Blood Drive organizers, Jane Fischer, Linda Schueler, and Rita Weiss, reported the Aug. 28 blood drive was very good, as the drive went over its goal. The goal was 109 units, and despite 19 deferrals, a total of 128 units was collected during the drive.

The committee appreciated the assistance of several local businesses — Americana Bank for signage, Arneson’s for Root Beer, the city for use of the Event Center and Lisa Steffl’s help, Schutz Foods for carrots and celery; and KNUJ/SAM radio, Sleepy Eye Online and Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch for publicity. In addition they thank all the workers, the donors, and St. John’s Lutheran Church for the good supper.