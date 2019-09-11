CCM Health is excited to welcome Dr. Leesa Novotny to their team of providers! Dr. Novotny attended Concordia College in Moorhead and attended medical school at Ross University School of Medicine. She also completed her residency at Centra Care and the VA Clinic in St. Cloud. Dr. Novotny is a native of Montevideo and is excited to come back to her roots to practice medicine. Prior to pursuing a career as a medical doctor, she worked as a CCM Health lab employee and volunteered for the ambulance as well. Dr. Novotny specializes in family practice, obstetrics, and will also be a part of CCM Health's Safe Opioid Prescribing Program.

Dr. Novotny has wanted to become a physician for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a small town, family medicine was what she knew and loved long before getting accepted into medical school. “I was lucky to be a part of a residency program that emphasized training compassionate and competent rural family physicians. I knew right away that I wanted to come back to Montevideo and CCM Health for numerous reasons, the first being family but also, I was born and raised here so I know how important medical care is to our community. I love that you are privileged with caring for generations from before birth to end of life, which is a rare opportunity”.

Please join us Thursday, September 19th 2:00-3:00pm in the CCM Health front lobby entrance for an open house to welcome Dr. Novotny back to Montevideo. Dr. Novotny is now accepting appointments at CCM Health, if you would like more information or to schedule an appointment with her, please call 320-269-8877.