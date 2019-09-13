On Sept. 11 at 9:39 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at Sibley County Road 9 east of Gaylord.

As a result of this crash Merle Rueben Berreth, 69, of Redwood Falls was killed.

According to the report, a 2010 Ford F-350 pickup driven by Tashawn Ray Parker, 19, of St, James and a 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Berreth were involved in the crash.

The report states the Ford was traveling south on County Road 9, while the Dodge was traveling east on Highway 19. The Ford entered the intersection and was struck.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger in the Dodge, Linda Marie Berreth, 69, of Redwood Falls were transported to the Arlington Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.