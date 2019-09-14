The Knights Cross Country team ran in their first meet of the season on Sept. 5 — the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Panther Invitational.

The Knights Cross Country team ran in their first meet of the season on Sept. 5 — the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Panther Invitational at the golf course in Tracy. Eighteen teams entered runners in the meet. It was a hot, humid afternoon for running.

“I'm so proud of our team,” said Coach Lisa Hagen. “They showed great support for each other and great care when one runner fell sick.”

Results for the Varsity Girls 5K:

79 runners

Clare Fischer, 4th, 21:39.10

Kayla Schroepfer, 71st, 28:59.60

Jenny Piotter, 74th, 29:21.10

Annika Nosbush, 76th, 29:52.30

Elle Kyllonen 78th, 30:02.90

Varsity Boys 5K:

89 runners

Joshua Hagen, 22nd, 19:21.10

Nate Fliszar, 25th, 19:32.90

Elliott Hoffman, 60th, 21:59.20

Garrett Grathwohl, 68th, 22:25.60

Laurence Simonsen, 83rd, 24:22.90

Junior High Girls 2K:

67 runners

Jillian Stone 4th, 8:52.70

Ellen Windschitl, 52nd, 11:16.40

Junior High Boys 2K:

81 runners

Nico Nosbush, 55th, 9:50.90

Cole Schroepfer, 70th, 10:56.50

“Clare and Jillian had strong races despite the heat and difficult course,” said Hagen. “They both show great promise for the upcoming season.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 10 the Knights ran in the Norwood-Young America meet. Due to an early deadline the results will be in the Sept. 19 newspaper.

The Knights will travel to Windom on Monday, Sept. 16.