As the American Cancer Society staff partner for the Relay For Life of Redwood County, I would like to sincerely thank the community for its generosity and support.

This year, 10 teams participated in the Relay For Life movement and raised more than $62,000 to help the American Cancer Society fight back against a disease that takes too much.

We were honored to welcome and celebrate the lives of 65 cancer survivors. We heard inspiring stories from our honorary chairs, Barb Lewis, a cancer survivor, and Teresa Rossow, 2019 caregiver of the year.

Our luminaria ceremony demonstrated the community’s warmth and strength in honoring survivors and those who are no longer with us. I would also like to thank the Relay For Life event volunteer leadership team, team captains and participants who worked so hard to make this year’s event a success.

Of course, thank you to our many generous corporate sponsors, including the Orrin S. Estebo Foundation, Marthaler Chevrolet Buick of Redwood Falls, Thrivent Financial, Wanda State Bank, Avera, Carris Health, Minnwest Bank, Farmward Cooperative and AgQuest, KLGR AM/FM, Redwood Lions Club, Redwood Gazette/Wabasso Standard, Schult Homes and Weelborg Ford for their support.

I am proud to say, the American Cancer Society continues to work relentlessly to end the pain and suffering caused from cancer. With the help of our donors through events, such as your Relay For Life, we’ve made some incredible progress.

As the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research, we have invested more than $4.8 billion since 1946 and have played a role in most cancer research breakthroughs. We serve communities with such services as free rides to treatments, free nights of lodging and low- or no-cost cancer screenings in underserved communities.

We provide direction, answers and support through our Web site at cancer.org and our live helpline at 800-227-2345. We respond to 1.3 million calls annually and are the number one trusted source for cancer information with more than 100 million visits to cancer.org annually, and our “Cancer Facts and Figures” publication is the most widely cited publications of cancer data in the world.

There’s still more to be done…

Please think about how you can become involved in Relay For Life to help us save more lives. We’ve already set our date for next year. The 2020 Relay For Life of Redwood County will be held at Gilfillan Estates July 30. We’ve made it easier than ever, because we know people are busier than ever before.

We’d love to have you join us. Visit RelayForLife.org for more information or e-mail jennifer.evans@cancer.org.

– Jennifer Evans is a senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society