Lock cars and doors!

This past month and a half, we have had a number of vehicles that had items stolen from them. We have this happen every summer, every city does. This string of thefts was unique, because there were number in a short time. We have suspects, and are working to stop these crimes from happening and charging people if we can.

I can tell you over the last 15 summers of Police work, this is one of the toughest crimes to stop. It is almost always teenagers walking around town. The Police cars are easily avoided and thefts happen fast when vehicles are unlocked. Our Officers are looking for teens walking around as they patrol at night, but if they are 16 or older they have the right to be out. We have to find the teens committing the crime or have an eye witness for the crime.

To help us control these crimes, I am asking everyone to lock their cars and garages every night. In my 15 years, there have been very few instances were a car or garage was broken into. The items stolen almost always come from open vehicles. The teens just walk along and open doors. This crime literally is completed in under a minute. We attempt to keep tabs on teens out and about, but if the crime takes under one minute to complete it is a near impossible task to solve.

I have written about this before, but again I am asking people to secure their property. Thefts like these are crimes of opportunity, not well planned out. If we can limit the opportunity, then we can help eliminate these crimes.