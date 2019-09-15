The Harkin Store is hosting a “Snakes of the Minnesota River” program this coming Sunday (Sept. 15) from 1-4 p.m.

The Harkin Store is located on the Minnesota River, and the valley is great for looking at fall colors.

While driving on Nicollet County Road 21, the public is invited to stop and see the kinds of snakes Tom Jessen has brought to the store for the program.

This is his 13th year of the program.

Kids will love to handle the snakes, and they are encouraged to bring their parents along to see them.

Admission to the program is included with the admission to the store.

The store is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 p.m.

For more information, call (507) 354-8666.

- Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society