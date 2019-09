Homecoming Week is Sept. 23 to 27.

St. Mary's High School recently announced their 2019 Homecoming court. Homecoming Week is Sept. 23 to 27. Coronation is Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. The Homecoming football game is Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. against Edgerton/Ellsworth.