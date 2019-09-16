Stefan Johnson, MD is now seeing patients at Altru Clinic in Crookston. Dr. Johnson is a general surgeon, who specializes in colon polyp removal, colon surgery, colonoscopy, surgical treatment of malignant melanoma, trauma surgery, appendectomy, cholecystectomy and hernia repair with daVinci.

Dr. Johnson earned his medical degree and completed his general surgery residency from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks, North Dakota. In his free time, Dr. Johnson enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Stefan Johnson at Altru’s Specialty Care in Crookston, please call 218.281.9100.



About Altru Health System

Based in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Altru Health System is a regional, integrated healthcare delivery system serving northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Altru is a physician-led, multispecialty group practice with an acute care hospital, Level II trauma center, specialty hospital, more than two dozen Grand Forks and regional practice locations, and a large home care network.

Altru employs over 300 physicians and advanced practice providers and 3,800 staff. With a focus on advanced technology, Altru deployed the first Mako® Robotic Arm system in North Dakota and enhanced Altru’s Robotics with the recent addition of the DaVinci Xi Robotic Surgical System. Altru Health System has received accreditation from the Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation and has achieved 50 years of CARF accreditation at Altru’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital.



Altru Health System was the first member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, extending Mayo Clinic knowledge and expertise to the patients we serve. For more information, visit altru.org.