Celebrate the Young Child: The Sounds of Music was held Thursday at Wildwood Park with a variety of stations for kids ages 0-8. Each child got their own musical instrument to bring home and enjoyed Dominos pizza.

Music was provided by the Valley Fiddlers, a rap song performed by Victoria Proulx, and music by Windblown the brass/woodwind quartet featuring Rob Conwell, Keith Leines, Bruce Piersol and Jim Schaar.