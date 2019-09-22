You can help someone.

Saturday, Oct. 26 marks the next annual Day of Caring event sponsored by United Way of Brown County Area. This event provides “helping hands” for our older residents who want to stay in their homes but need a little extra help to make that happen. You can put a team together from your workplace, your church, or your neighborhood. Teams can be any size, from 4 to 20, or you can sign up individually and we will put you with a team. If your school club or church group is looking for a service project, this is a great opportunity.

The United Way office will match up your team with requests from the community, so all you need to do is sign up and show up.

The Day of Caring event starts with a free breakfast at Jefferson Elementary School lunch room in New Ulm (doors open at 7 a.m.), teams start their work between 8 and 8:30, and work assignments are completed by noon.

If you have a couple of hours to make a difference in our communities, please call or email the United Way office: 507-354-6512 or unitedway@newulmtel.net.

Do you need help?

Are you in need of assistance this fall with basic yard or house work, such as raking leaves, washing windows, or other tasks? If so, a team of volunteers is available to assist you on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Contact the United Way of the Brown County Area at 507-354-6512 by Monday, Oct. 15 to request assistance.