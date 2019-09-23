Tri-Valley Transportation Programs is offering a convenient way to get out and see the seasonal colors in September. T.H.E. Bus will again be welcoming back autumn with Fall Leaf Tours to Itasca State Park. Polk, Norman, Mahnomen, Red Lake and Clearwater County riders will have the opportunity to ride T.H.E. Bus on Wednesday, September 25 and Pennington, Kittson and Marshall County riders will have the opportunity to ride T.H.E. Bus on Friday, September 27. There will be opportunities to get off the bus, walk trails, and enjoy the visitor’s center. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bag lunch to enjoy at the park.

T.H.E. Bus will arrive at the park at 10 am and leave at 1 pm. The cost is only $10 for round-trip transportation to and from the park with several pick-up locations available (please call for pickup locations).

For more information or to reserve your seat for the Tri-Valley Fall Leaf Tours call 800-201-3432. (Note: the deadline to reserve your seat is noon the day before the scheduled trip date)