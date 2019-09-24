On Aug. 26, seventh and eighth graders from Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s Schools attended an FFA discovery camp

On Aug. 26, seventh and eighth graders from Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s Schools attended an FFA discovery camp. These 26 students spent the afternoon learning more about FFA and all of the opportunities it has to offer. The FFA Chapter Officers, including student advisors — Morgan Hoffmann and Brennen Meyer, helped to plan and run the event, along with chapter volunteers Emma Fischer, Leisha Martinez, Miah Brown, Carmen Lendt, and Gracie Sellner.

The event started with a movie and popcorn right after school in the Ag room. Following the movie, the group played several icebreaker games and ate supper. The chapter officers introduced themselves and told the kids about fun activities in FFA, how many skills they could gain from being involved, and also told about personal experiences they have had in the organization.

After learning more about FFA, the junior high students got to explore various Career Development Events (CDEs). During this activity, students could go to several tables where they completed an activity and learned more about that specific CDE team. Some of the CDEs included: Ag. Mechanics, Fish & Wildlife, Meats, Floriculture, Poultry, Forestry, Small Animals, Nursery Landscape, and much more!

After the CDE Fair, the students headed to the gym for more fun activities. This event was very successful and encouraged junior high students to join and become involved in FFA, because it could be life-changing.