On Sept. 19, 2019, Aaron James Thompson left this world at the age of 44 after an extended battle with cancer. He was born on June 12, 1975, to Dr. Paul and Sandra Thompson in Montevideo. He received his Bachelor of Construction Management degree from NDSU in Fargo in 1997. It was here that he met the love of his life and wife, Adrienne Baer. Following his passion for real estate, Aaron and Adrienne established and built Excelsior Real Estate in 2005. During this time, two amazing sons brightened their world, Keillor Vaughan (11) and Quentin Rhodes (8).

Aaron had a zest for life that was contagious. His passion for life and travel drew his family to Costa Rica in 2016, where his family now resides. It is here, while surfing, spending time with his family camping on the beach, reveling in the sunsets, glorious weather and people of their new surroundings, that Aaron fully lived his remaining years.

Aaron is survived by his wife Adrienne and sons Keillor and Quentin; his parents Paul and Sandra Thompson; sister Gwen Koscinski and husband David, nephews Calvin and Spencer Koscinski and niece Lydia Koscinski; plus countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will remember the joy of life he shared with all of us.

Celebration of Life to be held in Excelsior, at a later date.