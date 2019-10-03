When Mark Kober retired as Sleepy Eye City Manager, did you imagine he would be bored?

When Mark Kober retired as Sleepy Eye City Manager, did you imagine he would be bored? Sitting around twiddling his thumbs?

Well, no worries there. Kober undertook a big project — the perfect introduction to retired life — he bought the building occupied by Main Street Stylist and embarked on the renovation of an upstairs apartment.

His project, just completed, is Sleepy Eye’s newest lodging option — Sleepy Eye Uptown — an apartment for short term rentals, available on VRBO.com or Airbnb.com.

On Monday late afternoon, Sept. 30, Mark and Tami Kober hosted an open house to show off their new place. Visitors enjoyed seeing the cozy apartment, which features a sun room, living room, kitchen, and bedroom with attached bathroom.

Kober said the first booking was for this weekend.

“I wasn’t going to start on this project right away,” Kober said, “but with the coffee shop and brewery nearing completion, I knew it was best to get started.”

The building has a second apartment, but after the work of renovating of the first one, Kober said he is going to rest awhile before tackling that space.