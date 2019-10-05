The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team made it 10 straight victories with a 3-0 shutout of visiting Yellow Medicine East Sept. 30 in a non-conference match-up.

The Cardinals (16-3) took set one 25-17 and rolled to 25-13, 25-14 wins in the final two sets to close out the Sting.

Junior Sydney Sommers led the way with 11 kills, 12 digs, 1 1/2 ace blocks and two ace serves.

Kate Ahrens finished with eight kills, eight digs and was 13-of-14 serving with an ace.

Haley Garman added six kills, eight digs, 1 1/2 ace blocks and two ace serves, and Leah Irlbeck had five kills.

Aubree Hicks led the team with 31 set assists to go along with four digs, one kill and was 17-of-17 serving with an ace.

Alexa Steffl had two kills and one ace block, Jahlyn Bill added a kill, Sydney Mertens had two digs, AJ Guggisberg added four digs and was 11-of-11 serving with an ace, Hannah Schjenken was 7-of-7 serving and Brooke Fischer was 2-of-2 serving.

The Cards will travel to Marshall Oct. 8 for a huge Big South match-up.