The Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society (MPCS) is offering a $500 scholarship available to college students who have completed at least three semesters in the Natural Resources areas. This scholarship will be awarded directly to the student upon completion of at least their third semester to help allay the costs of college studies. Applicants can secure a copy of the scholarship application at www.prairiechickens.org or emailing Terrylydell@qualityci.us. The deadline to submit applications is November 9, 2019.

Civilization’s advancing pressure on our natural resources threatens our plants, wildlife and air and water systems. This calls for well-trained managers and scientists who can protect and enhance our great outdoors that we all depend on for healthy lives. This scholarship is aimed at helping develop natural resource managers and scientists.

The Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society (MPCS) is a non-profit conservation organization with a primary goal of increasing public awareness of prairie chickens and their grassland habitat. The society works in close cooperation with state and federal agencies, land owners and other conservation groups. MPCS aims to build prairie habitat through acquisitions, controlled burns and native plantings. Prime ecosystems can be enjoyed by hundreds of birds, mammals and people. The Prairie Chicken serves as a barometer of healthy prairie lands.