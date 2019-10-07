She and M French are touring through October

Crookston’s Annie Fitzgerald, singer-songwriter since 2004, performed her second concert in UMN Crookston’s Kiehle Auditorium Saturday, with guest singer-songwriter M French.

Performing several of their songs both together and separate, Fitzgerald performed a variety of her original pop-rock songs, French contributing his own collection of love songs and acoustic numbers to the night of music.

Fitzgerald is well-known for her original music style and her focus on gratitude. Having a page of her website dedicated to the people that helped her release her latest album, “You & Me & the Sun.” She also asks all who attend concerts to write down what they’re grateful for in their lives. She is currently doing a house concert tour as a recipient of the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council/McKnight Fellowship Grant.

Fitzgerald and French will be performing throughout Michigan throughout October.