Man arrested for firing shots into vehicle.

Police in Jamestown have arrested a man for firing several shots into the vehicle of a man he fought with at a party.

KQDJ reports the 22-year-old suspect is being held in the Stutsman County Jail on possible charges of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Residents on the northeast side of the city called police about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after hearing gunfire. Officers responded, but didn't find anything.

Several hours later, the victim called authorities after he found bullet holes in his car. Police recovered four shell casings near where the car was parked.



