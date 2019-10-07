Novak says sale proceeds would be applied to cost of building in East Grand Forks

Now that North Country Food Bank has secured a building in East Grand Forks and is making renovations necessary to move its main headquarters from Crookston to that city, the agency is selling the North Broadway parcel that was donated to it with the idea of building its new facility here.

The 5.94-acre “shovel ready” parcel located immediately to the south of Agassiz Townhomes is being marketed through Dakota Commercial, and the food bank’s asking price is $400,000. Curtis Regan is the Dakota Commercial representative marketing the land.

For years, NCFB, with downtown offices and warehouse space and another warehouse in the industrial park, was in need of a new facility and more space. Several years ago, developer Keith Danks Jr. donated the parcel to NCFB while the agency that works in more than 20 counties and with more than 200 organizations looked for funding to construct a new headquarters in Crookston. After repeated attempts, NCFB was able to secure $3 million in bonding from the Minnesota Legislature, which was to be matched by a $3 million capital campaign to construct the new facility on the North Broadway parcel.

But earlier this year, NCFB was able to purchase a building in East Grand Forks that had initially been constructed to serve as a temporary location for Sacred Heart School after the 1997 flood. In making the purchase, the agency was able to save around $4 million. The bonding dollars are being returned to the state.

If and when the parcel is sold, NCFB Executive Director Susie Novak said the sale proceeds will be applied to the costs of the building in East Grand Forks.

Since NCFB announced its move from Crookston, efforts have been launched to maintain a food shelf here, but so far no concrete plan to do so has emerged.