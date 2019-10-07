It was another solid outing for the Redwood Valley boys and girls cross country teams, as they each finished second at the BOLD invitational held Oct. 3 at the Olivia Golf Club.

The Cardinal girls saw five of their top seven girls earn personal bests to finish with 46 team points to place behind MCC (31) in the seven-team event.

Eighth-grader Maddie LeSage knocked 33 seconds off of her previous best to finish in second with a time of 19:17. Catherine Buffie had a strong race, placing sixth in 20:13 with a season best, and Jasmine Barnes (21:08) set a new personal best to finish in 11th.

The eighth-grade duo of Michelle Smith (21:23) and Olivia Stoterau (21:26) both set personal bests by 33 seconds in placing 13th and 14th respectively. Grace Caraway (21:42) knocked 47 seconds off of her previous best to finish 17th, and first-year runner McKenna Flinn (23:15) continued her strong rookie year with a 31st place finish and season best.

Payton Schueller (23:21) and Rachel Huhnerkoch (24:05) were third and fourth respectively and set personal bests in leading the JV to a first-place finish. Cassie Omtvedt was sixth, Lizzie Guggisberg seventh, Victoria Jorgenson eighth, Ari Shaw-Kerkhoff ninth and Brooke Zollner finished 10th by knocking 3:57 off of her prior best. Valerie Plaetz was 15th and Aubrie Milhausen 17th.

Madalyn Munsell finished second to pace the junior-high girls.

…

The Redwood Valley boys had Mason Clark back in the line-up and would go on to finish in second place behind champion Holy Family Catholic (37-46).

Jayson Peyerl (16:38) continued to run well, finishing in second, while Clark set a season best of 17:10 to finish third.

Camden Cilek (18:32) was 11th, Tate Goodthunder (18:38) 14th and Luke Hammerschmidt (18:57) 16th to round out the top five. Leo Steffl (19:03) would finish in 17th, and Kilen Cilek (19:51) was 23rd.

Beau Allen led the Cardinal JV to a first-place finish with a first-place time of 19:52. Cohen Frank set another personal best time of 20:53 to finish in third, and Daniel Haen (21:09) was fourth. Jack Frank and Mason Bawden set personal bests in finishing seventh and eighth, Will Ahrens was 10th as he knocked five minutes off of his season best, Owen Smith set a new personal best to place 13th, Gustav Lomotey was 16th, Noah U’Ren 16th, Jacob Zollner 19th, Kody Robinson 20th, Aidan Koplin 23rd and Levi Stoneberg 26th.

Landyn Nordby was seventh and Aidan Salmon placed 10th to pace the junior-high boys.

The Cardinals travel to Adrian Oct. 8 and will take part in the Big South Conference meet Oct. 15 in St. James.