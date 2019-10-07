Fire Prevention Week will be observed across the country, Oct. 6 through 12.

Fire Prevention Week will be observed across the country, Oct. 6 through 12. The Sleepy Eye Fire Department once again has many activities planned as they carry out one of their most important duties — educating the public on fire prevention and safety.

During the week, kindergarten classes will tour the fire station and fifth grade students’ posters will be judged. In addition, this year the fire department has arranged to have a Kitchen Fire Demonstration Trailer on hand for live demonstrations at the schools and their Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

“We will have live demonstrations with the Kitchen Fire Demonstration Trailer for older students on Wednesday,” said Fire Chief Ron Zinniel. “We’ll be at Public School at 1 p.m. and St. Mary’s at 2 p.m.”

The theme for Fire Prevention Week 2019 is: “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and Practice and Escape!”

Zinniel urges families to heed that theme and take part in Operation EDITH on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. “EDITH stands for Exit Drill In The Home,” he said. “We encourage families to discuss what to do in case of a fire, choose a meeting place outside their home, and have a practice fire drill.”

During Operation EDITH the fire department will drive trucks on every street in town, lights flashing and sirens on. Residents are asked to turn on their outside lights to show they are participating.

Every other year the fire department hosts an Open House and this is the year. Everyone is invited to the Fire Station on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6 to 8 p.m. A meal will be served and all are asked to register for door prizes. Visitors may tour the station, look at the trucks and equipment, and view fire extinguisher and kitchen fire demonstrations.