The Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show was held Sept. 13 to 15 at the state fairgrounds. Four Brown County 4-H members competed in the show — all are members of the Golden Rose 4-H Club. They qualified for state fair trips at the Brown County Fair in August.

State 4-H Horse Show results

Clara LeMarr: Fourth in English Equitation and fourth in Individual Demonstration.

McKenzie Cselovszki: Seventh in Jumping Figure 8, third in Horse Related, and first in Individual Demonstration/Illustrated Talk. McKenzie advances to Nationals on Nov. 8. She was also a Dan Patch Top 10 Finalist.

Andrew Hellendrung: Fourth in Poles, fourth in Key, eighth in Barrels, fourth in Horse Related. Andrew was also a Youth Leadership Trip Winner.

Chloe Groe: Eleventh in Poles, 10th in Jumping Figure 8, eighth in Showmanship.

Western Saddle Club Association (WSCA) Queen’s Contest

McKenzie Cselovszki from Sleepy Eye was crowned Ms. Games at the WSCA Champ show on Sunday, Sept. 22. McKenzie competed earlier in August with contest components of a written exam of WSCA rules, personal interview, and a public speaking portion that included a prepared speech and an impromptu question. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, she continued the process with a judged salute ride and gaming events. McKenzie and her horse, Chrome Kirk N Cash, ran Poles, Key, and Barrels. She had three clean and fast runs, which resulted in her later being crowned Ms. Games. McKenzie and the rest of the court will travel and attend numerous horse related events throughout the next year.