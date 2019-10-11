residents have been warned not to travel during storm.

Blizzard conditions have forecasters urging residents in northern North Dakota to travel only in emergencies as strong winds from a powerful fall snowstorm whipped up accumulating snow.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for northern North Dakota and winter storm warnings and watches elsewhere in the state and into parts of South Dakota and Minnesota through Saturday afternoon. One (0.3 meter) to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow was expected to accumulate with winds gusting up to 65 mph (105 kph).

Dozens of schools in the Dakotas were closed Friday because of deteriorating travel conditions. That follows school closures and travel headaches Thursday in the Great Plains.

Authorities in North Dakota issued a travel alert because heavy snow, reduced visibility and icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions.