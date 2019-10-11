“It was cold for spectators, but perfect running weather,” said Coach Lisa Hagen.

The Knights Cross Country team, made up of athletes from St. Mary’s, Sleepy Eye Public, and New Ulm Cathedral, hosted their only home meet of the season on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club.

“It was cold for spectators, but perfect running weather,” said Coach Lisa Hagen. “This showed true with nine of our SM-SE-NUC athletes receiving all time personal records!” PRs coming.”

Sleepy Eye meet results:

Girls junior high, 1 mile:

Jillian Stone, 7:05, second place.

Ellen Windschitl, 7:52, eighth place.

Girls Varsity, 5K:

Clare Fischer, 19:51, first place.

Jenny Piotter, 25:33, 27th place.

Elle Kyllonen, 26:14, 30th place.

Annika Nosbush, 26:16, 31st place.

McKenna Dockter, 26:35, 33rd place.

Kayla Schroepfer, 27:22, 37th place.

Boys junior high, 1 mile:

Cole Schroepfer, 8:00, ninth place.

Nico Nosbush, 8:27, 11th place.

Varsity Boys, 5K:

Joshua Hagen, 18:03, eighth place.

Nate Fliszar, 18:36, 13th place.

Garrett Grathwohl, 19:51, 24th place.

Elliott Hoffman, 20:35, 29th place.

Charlie Macho, 22:10, 53rd place.

Coach Hagen was proud of her runners for their great effort and results. “Clare had her strongest race of the season, pulling ahead into first in the last half mile,” said Hagen. “Joshua narrowly missed his goal of sub-18, but ran his best time, taking off 45 seconds. Garret hit his first ever sub-20 time. Annika, McKenna and Elle worked together during the race, and all three cruised in, hitting new PRs and Jenny received her best time of the season. Elliott smashed his PR also and Ellen took over a minute off her mile time!”

“I’m so proud of these athletes,” said Hagen. “They have worked very hard during some tough weather conditions this year, and now that hard work is coming through with some fantastic personal records.”

The team has one more regular season meet, Thursday, Oct. 10 in Madelia, followed by the Tomahawk Conference meet on Oct. 15 in Winthrop.