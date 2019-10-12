On Thursday, the St. James cross country team boarded the busses and traveled to Fairmont to run in the Fairmont I-90 Invite.

The St. James boys finished in third place with 53 points, just behind Worthington at 52. Mankato East also finished with 53 points but had two runners finish in the top-five.

Seth Pierson, Caleb Rivera, and Troy Parulski finished in the top-ten, all finishing in under 17:00.

Jackson Miest and Juan Castaneda each finished in the top-20.

Marco Crispin and Mauricio Vite placed 24th and 25th, respectively to round out the top-seven for the Saints.

Paola Acevedo finished fifth overall in the girls' 5000M race.

Diana Rodriguez and Norely Sanchez placed in the top-50, while Maritza Rodriguez finished 66th.

Note: Results for the Blue Earth Area meet on Tuesday afternoon were not available at the time of publishing.

Boys 5000M Run

6. Seth Pierson 16:29.40

7. Caleb Rivera 16:40.60

8. Troy Parulski 16:48.80

13. Jackson Miest 17:09.00

19. Juan Castaneda 17:24.50

24. Marco Crispin 17:46.40

25. Mauricio Vite 17:54.70

Girls 5000M Run

5. Paola Acevedo 20:06.80

40. Diana Rodriguez 22:41.90

48. Norely Sanchez 23:25.40

66. Maritza Rodriguez 25:02.70

Team scores: boys

1 Worthington High School 52 1+3+9+11+28 (35+40)

2 Mankato East High School 53 2+4+14+16+17 (21+22)

3 Saint James High School 53 6+7+8+13+19 (24+25)

4 Belle Plaine High School 121 5+10+23+41+42 (45+46)

5 Fairmont High School 148 18+20+27+36+47 (51+63)

6 Jackson County Central High School 166 26+29+33+34+44 (52+54)

7 Martin County West High School 174 12+37+38+39+48 (55+57)

8 Blue Earth Area High School 222 15+43+50+53+61 (62+64)

9 Heron Lake-Okabena High School 236 30+31+56+59+60

10 North Union High School 270 32+49+58+65+66

Team scores: girls

1 Belle Plaine High School 41 3+8+9+10+11 (13+14)

2 Fairmont High School 53 1+2+15+17+18 (19+20)

3 Mankato East High School 78 7+12+16+21+22 (23+26)

4 Martin County West High School 97 5+6+27+29+30 (32+34)

5 Worthington High School 151 24+28+31+33+35 (36+43)

6 Saint Peter High School 156 4+25+41+42+44 (45+47)

7 North Union High School 200 37+38+39+40+46