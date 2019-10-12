It’s that time of year again — time for the Holiday Lights in Motion crew to start stringing lights!

It’s that time of year again — time for the Holiday Lights in Motion crew to start stringing lights in the trees at Sportsmen’s Park! And, it’s time for volunteers to help with the work, so we call all enjoy the display later this fall.

HLM co-chairs, Shari Hittesdorf and Mike Suess, have put out the word that work will begin during the school MEA break weekend, including Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17 and 18. They hope students will come out to the park to help and wanted to let students, and their parents, know that Community Service Hours are offered.

Work will continue at the park each weekend, from Saturday, Oct. 19, until opening night, Thursday, Nov. 28. Suess said they work all day on Saturdays, starting by 9 a.m. Sunday work begins at noon. Volunteers can come at any time to offer help.

This is a great project for any group or organization that would like to help. Not up for the physical work? “We are also seeking help in providing food for the workers each Saturday,” said Hittesdorf. “We usually have about 15 volunteers.”

Any group, or individual, who would like more information about helping with Holiday Lights in Motion, may contact Hittesdorf or Suess:

shari@sleepyeyeholidaylights.org 507-227-1787.

mike@sleepyeyeholidaylights.org 507-327-1031.