Larry Nielsen, a professor emeritus of natural resources at North Carolina State University, will give a presentation titled “Great Conservationist” on October 15 at 12 p.m. in Peterson Classroom, Heritage Hall on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus. All are welcome to attend and parking is available in Lot G.

Nielsen holds degrees from the University of Illinois, University of Missouri, and Cornell University. He served the U.S.Army in Vietnam as a military policeman and laboratory technician. Nielsen’s scholarly interests are higher education administration and sustainable resource management.

Nielsen has taught courses in natural resources and related topics, including study abroad courses in the Czech Republic, South Africa, Costa Rica and England.

Furthermore, among more than 100 publications, he has co-edited/authored three textbooks on fisheries management. He co-authored the book “Ecosystem Management,” a textbook published in 2002 by Island Press. His latest book is “Nature’s Allies,” a group of eight biographies of conservation leaders, was published in 2017 by Island Press.

Nielsen also received two Certificates of Teaching Excellence and The Diggs Teaching Scholar Award from Virginia Tech.

Nielsen has a long academic career ending as provost at North Carolina State University. He also occasionally chats with groups of graduate students, young faculty, administration, and is a highly regarded public speaker. Nielsen frequently delivers keynote lectures and leads workshops on higher education and natural resources.