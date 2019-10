The Golden Link Senior Center receives donated fabric and area seniors create these comfort bears which are later delivered to the Fargo Veterans Hospital with the help of the Crookston VFW Post 1902 Auxiliary.

Bill and Jamie Cassavant recently delivered 20 bears to Karen Haugen, a volunteer at the Fargo VA Hospital who is pictured above on the left.

“The bears are a comfort to the kids that are visiting their loved ones who are in the hospital,” said Jamie.