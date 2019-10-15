The freshest Minnesota pumpkins, large and small, bumpy or smooth, in multiple colors, are now available from local growers around the state to last throughout the harvest season.

This year’s crop is a great one, said Valri Wittner, owner of Lendt’s Orchard in Wyoming, Minn.

Buying a local pumpkin from one of the 128 pumpkin growers listed in the Minnesota Grown directory ensures that one will get the freshest pumpkin to last all month long.

Locally grown pumpkins are also available pre-picked at select locations including farmers markets.

When picking a pumpkin, Wittner advises carrying it in your arms, instead of by the stem, which can break off.

The Minnesota Grown directory is available in print and online, and is a great resource.

For more information call 1-888-868-7476.