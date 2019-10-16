Members of the Villa St. Vincent/SUMMIT leadership team recently honored the Sisters of Mount St. Benedict with a barbecue lunch and a program.

The purpose of the event was to thank and congratulate the commitment and service the Sisters of Mount St. Benedict have provided to the region for the past 100 years.

The Sisters were the original sponsors of Villa St. Vincent Care Center and The SUMMIT Senior Housing with Services, which is now a Benedictine Health System Community.

The Sisters were celebrated with food, memories, prayer and fellowship for their past and present impact as they continue to give richly to others in the community and beyond.