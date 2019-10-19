First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls is currently on a mission.

Through the month of October, the local congregation is “building Noah’s Ark,” with different organizations benefitting from the fruits of that effort.

During the month, stuffed animals are being collected to fill the ark – perhaps two of each kind. All of the animals which are collected, which must be new with a tag to prevent any health issues for the recipients, will be donated to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In addition, funds are being collected each Sunday that will be used to purchase additional stuffed animals, as well as to provide funding to the National Wildlife Federation for conservation.

A third mission is the collection of aluminum tabs from cans that will help to fill the feeding trough and will then be sent to support the Ronald McDonald house.

The mission kicked off Oct. 6 with a special event during the morning worship service with appearances by several animals as well as Noah.

Those who are interested in joining with the local congregation in its mission are encouraged to do so.

Learn more at fpcrwf.org or by calling (507) 627-8751.

- Submitted photo