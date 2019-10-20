The 16th annual Food for Kidz community-wide packaging event will be on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.

The 16th annual Food for Kidz community-wide packaging event will be on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Volunteers of all ages are needed for two work shifts, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and/or 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. Local organizer, Rick Mages, said local students and area church youth group members will help set up and take down the work stations, and many will also work a shift.

“We also need monetary donations — 100 percent of all donations fund the packaging of the food ingredients in heat-sealed packets. All other costs are fully funded by other sources,” said Mages. “We encourage donors to sponsor the children who volunteer, at $25 to $30, as each child usually packages that amount in their two hour shift.”

The packaged meals are a nutritious mix of rice, soy, vitamins, and vegetables, that are fed to hungry children around the world.

“Amazingly, in the past 15 years, our community has packaged 1,079,990 meals and raised $12,000 for Food for Kidz,” said Deb Fischer, another local committee member. “Last year 2,000 meals stayed in the Brown County area, and we also made tasty cinnamon oatmeal packets for area children.”

Sleepy Eye’s event is run through Food for Kidz - Stewart, MN, a 501(c)(3) organization; donations are tax deductible.

Volunteers are invited to join in the work at the Event Center on Oct. 27. Monetary donations may be placed in envelopes marked “Food for Kidz” and dropped in church collection baskets, or dropped off at the local schools; or mailed to: Food for Kidz, 508 Prescott NW, Sleepy Eye MN 56085.