Many come to hear Peterson discuss her triumphs and challenges since her January snowmobile crash

Tuesday night, over one hundred women came to the Crookston Inn for the “All Things Pretty” social night out, doubling their estimated attendance.

A raffle and bingo at the end of the night, the keynote of the evening was Anna Peterson, a local woman who was hurt in an accident last winter, making a speech on her story.

The evening kicked off with their appetizers and bar before Anna Peterson began her story, “In the Blink of an Eye.” She recalled her accident crossing a drainage ditch while snowmobiling. Her spine injured, a wrist and arm broken as well as several ribs, Peterson recounted her difficult recovery and what couldn’t be recovered, such as feeling in her pelvis. She cites prayer, gratitude, and daily affirmations as the central steps to making it to today.

The Women’s Leadership Network aims to empower women and create tomorrow’s leaders. Creating opportunities in the community, they offer support and training in becoming leaders at home and in professional life. Their next event will be in April: the Women’s Leadership Summit will be a two day retreat, featuring a secret speaker.