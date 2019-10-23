Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percent to 3.2 percent in September, according to numbers released recently by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

That’s down from 3.3 percent in August and 3.4 percent in July.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in September.

“As Minnesota employers continue to struggle to find the workers they need, DEED is continuing to seek ways to expand the pool of available workers,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner. “We’re working to prepare people who have been out of the labor force to go to work, encouraging employers to reach out to people with disabilities and other groups with higher unemployment rates and seeking solutions to challenges facing people who want to work, including our state’s growing childcare shortage.”

Despite the continued tight labor market, job growth is slowing in the state.

Minnesota gained 100 jobs in September according to seasonally adjusted figures.

August’s job gains were revised downward from 1,100 jobs to 400 jobs gained.

Annual job gains in September slipped to 4,989 or 0.2 percent.

Over the month, six major industry sectors lost jobs. Education and health care saw the largest decline (down 2,400), followed by professional and business services (down 900), information (down 800), other services (down 500), government (down 400) and construction (down 300).

Trade, transportation and utilities had the largest over-the-month gains (up 2,700) followed by financial activities (up 1,300), manufacturing (up 700) and leisure and hospitality (up 700).

Logging and mining held steady during the month of September.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan statistical area (MSA) lost 3,690 jobs, and the Duluth MSA lost 217 jobs over the year. The St. Cloud MSA gained the most over the year in September with 957 jobs. The Rochester MSA gained 472 jobs, and the Mankato MSA gained 494 jobs over the year.

