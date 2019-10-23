Ethan John Erickson, age 12, of Hills, died Sunday Oct. 13, 2019, after a relentless fight with Burkitt's Lymphoma, at Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was born Nov. 11, 2006, in Sioux Falls, to Aaron and Heather (Kemen) Erickson.

Ethan was an avid sports fan. At a young age, he found his love for playing any sport that involved a ball. He was a natural athlete and his first word was “ball.” He loved spending time outside riding bike, playing baseball, but most of all he loved to go fishing. Ethan would fish for hours hoping to catch a whopper and would always catch and release. Recently, he found his passion for gaming and playing Fortnite with his brother and friends. He also spent countless hours playing I-pad games with his sister.

Spending his time with friends and family was very important to Ethan and he enjoyed entertaining them with his quick wit and goofy antics. He was kind hearted, funny, and a people pleaser wanting everyone around him to be happy. Throughout his 18-month battle with cancer, he was extremely brave, never complained, and was ready to start each new day fighting.

Ethan is survived by his parents, Aaron and Heather Erickson, of Hills; brother, Calvin Erickson; sister, Mya Erickson; paternal grandfather, Dennis Erickson, of Hills; maternal grandmother, Donna Kemen, of Montevideo; and many very special uncles, aunts and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Ann Erickson; and his grandfather Maynard Kemen.