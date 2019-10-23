Patricia Michaelson, 91, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson with the Rev. Kendall Stelter officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Johnson Memorial Care Center Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Patricia Ann (Thurston) Michaelson was born March 17, 1928, at St. Paul, to Dr. Lloyd and Lila (Harvey) Thurston. Her father was a college professor in Morgantown, W.V., and Gainesville, Fla. Upon his death the family moved to St. Paul, and then to Syracuse, N.Y., where her Mother was a college professor.

She graduated from Syracuse High School in 1945, and the University of Minnesota in 1949, where she was a member of the Gamma Omicron Beta sorority. She married Gerald Michaelson on June 18, 1949, in Fairbault. They moved to Dawson in 1952, to farm. Pat was a 4-H leader, a Girl Scout leader, a member of Eastern Star, and also PEO. She was very active at Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, entertaining, and shopping. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her children:, David (and Kathleen) Michaelson, of Chaska, Maren (and Jim) Bakken, of Dawson, and Kristi Michaelson, of Golden Valley; four grandchildren, Mark (and Cindi) Michaelson, Jenny Michaelson, Sara (and Eric) Dolan and Amy (and Justin) Schlemmer; seven great-grandchildren, Livvey and Jolie Michaelson, Alli, Thomas and Emily Dolan, and Ethan and Eli Schlemmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Gerald (Nov. 12, 2008); and two brothers, Harvey Thurston and Dr. Gordon Thurston.

Hanson and Dahl Funeral Home, of Dawson, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.