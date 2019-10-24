The Growler magazine based out of the Twin Cities, first hit the market in 2012. The brew-centric magazine focuses on “fresh perspectives in the world of craft beer, food, spirits, arts, the outdoors, makers, and more” per their website. Since 2017 they have hosted a competition, the “Kind of a Big Deal: Readers Choice Awards” where nominations are collected from readers, tallied and a list of nominees is put forth for voting in the realm of Minnesota’s best food, drink and cultural scenes.

This past August the writers at the Growler had a name come across their desk that was new to the yearly competition, Bluenose Gopher Public House right here in Granite Falls.

The new local public tap house cooperative, which also serves tasty sandwiches, is on the voting list this year under “Craft Beer Bar/Restaurant-Greater Minnesota”. This will be the second time in the past year that a local establishment has made a state or national quality based competition, considering last years “Sweetest Bakery in America Contest” for which Carl’s Bakery took first place in the state of Minnesota.

Voting for the Growler magazine competition closes on October 31 at 11:59pm, with the voters deciding the best of the best.

To cast your ballot for Bluenose Gopher Public House or to learn more about the competition visit: https://growlermag.com/vote-for-the-2019-kind-of-a-big-deal-readers-choice-awards/

Winners announced in December 2019.