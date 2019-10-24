PCSO: Steven Wayne Sveningson, 69, was found face-down in the water.

A man found face-down in the water at Cable Lake in rural Mentor Wednesday was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the man as Steven Wayne Sveningson, 69. An autopsy is pending, but the PCSO says no criminal activity is suspected.

The call came in minutes before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from 34433 140th Ave. SE.

In addition to the PCSO, responding to the call were Mentor Fire and Rescue and County EMS.