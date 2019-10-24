The Redwood County Councils of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary will be holding the annual Veterans Day Dinner Nov. 10 at the Wabasso Community Center in Wabasso.

Social Hour is from 5-6 p.m., with the dinner starting at 6 p.m..

A program will follow the meal.

The guest speaker will be Brad Pagel, Second District commander.

The cost is $12 per person. The menu is turkey and dressing, roast beef, potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad, dinner roll and beverages.

Those wishing to attend should let their commander know by Oct. 31 at the latest, so the commanders can call in the reservations to Virginia Salfer at (507) 342-5380 by Nov. 1. Only the commanders are to call Salfer, not each individual.

This event is for all Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion members, along with their spouses or significant others.