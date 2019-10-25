A four-yard touchdown run from Nick Marotzke with 5:19 left in the fourth quarter helped Wabasso escape with a 21-14 win over visiting Murray County Central Oct. 22 in Section 3A quarterfinal action.

With the victory, the Rabbits (7-2) advance to the semifinals where they will face second seed Martin County West at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in Sherburn.

Top seed Springfield (9-0) will face RTR in the other semifinal match-up.

Tuesday night the Rabbits got on the board first, as Carter Benz connected with Lance Wagner on a 12-yard touchdown pass. Matt Evink would add the extra point and the Rabbits would lead 7-0.

The Rebels (5-4) answered back late in the half on a 10-yard run from Dylan Johnson. The extra point was no good giving the Rabbits a 7-6 advantage.

The Rabbits would then come up with a big drive to end the half, culminating in a five-yard touchdown run from Benz to make it 13-6 at the half.

The second half was a defensive battle with the Rebels scoring on a 10-yard run from Blake Schmitz early in the fourth quarter to make it a 13-12 game. Kyler Deacon would then hit Dawson Tutt on a two-point conversion pass, and the Rebels would lead 14-13.

Wabasso would have the last laugh, however, as Marotzke’s touchdown and the two-point conversion from Benz to Hunter Taylor would be the final points of the contest.

The Rabbits finished with 308 yards of total offense while limiting the Rebels to just 205.

Benz finished 11-of-17 passing for 109 yards and a score and had 12 yards rushing.

Marotzke had a nice night on the ground carrying the rock 23 times for 117 yards, and he also had two catches for 15 yards. Lance Wagner added five carries for 72 yards and had three catches for 35 yards. Colby Wall added two catches for 24 yards, and Taylor had two catches for 23 yards.

Cole Frericks had seven tackles (five solo) and two tackles-for-loss to pace the defense. Wagner added eight tackles and a tackle-for-loss, Wall had seven tackles (five solo) and Marotzke finished with eight tackles.

- Photo by Jodi Brand