As part of Minnesota Manufacturers Week, “Crookston Salutes Manufacturers” is being observed Oct. 28-30, with profiles of Crookston’s biggest manufacturers, as well as public tours of their facilities.

Today’s spotlighted manufacturer is Eickhof Columbaria, who submitted the following article:

Eickhof Columbaria has spent over 35 years developing a better way to engineer, design, and fabricate columbaria. We have an attitude that fosters a company culture of constant improvement and that attitude, along with our experience, is the reason we have columbaria in nearly 50 states. They’re installed at churches, cemeteries, higher learning institutions, retirement communities, homesteads, and Buddhist temples. Explore our wide portfolio of installations on our Projects page.

With our columbaria installed all across the county, our product has been tested for years by exposure to all different types of climates and weather. this has allowed us to make product improvements based on what we have learned from direct experience, providing our customers with a columbarium that is more beautiful, requires less future maintenance, and operates simply during increment ceremonies.

The cremation rate across the United States has surpassed 50% and is expected to rise to 80% by 2035. (According to the 2018 National Funeral Directors Association Cremation and Burial Report.)

Americans are choosing cremation as the preferred choice of burial options. If you have ever considered installing a columbarium at your location, now is the time to take action.