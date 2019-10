The Redwood Valley (24-5) girls volleyball team advanced into the Section 3AA-North semifinals with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) victory over visiting Paynesville Oct24.

The Cardinals will host Minnewaska Area (14-10) Oct. 29.

The Lakers upset third-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 28-26).

Statistics from the match were not available.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.