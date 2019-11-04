Bruce Lettau of Clarkfield died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Carris Health - Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar at the age of 63. Memorial services were held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Boyd, MN. Rev. Dean Rager will officiate and interment was in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held on Friday from 5-7:00 PM at Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. There will also be visitation at the church for one hour before the service.

Bruce Allen Lettau was born June 12, 1956 in Montevideo the son to Virgil and Esther (Seeman) Lettau. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church of Have-lock Township and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Tyro Township. He attended country school northeast of Montevideo and then in Clarkfield after his family moved. He graduated from Clarkfield High School in 1974 and then attended Alexandria VoTech for truck driving school. Bruce drove bulk milk truck for a couple of years before working at the Clarkfield and Hazel Run Elevators for 22 years. He then became a bulk truck driver for Consumer Co-op for 20 years.

Bruce married Phyllis Eckhardt on August 2, 2003 at Zion Lutheran Church. They enjoyed the short time they had together by going on bus trips, attending a variety of plays and traveling to interesting places. They especially enjoyed the time spent at Mickey and Mary’s cabin with good friends Pat and Jerry. They also loved going out to eat. Bruce enjoyed playing in the Clarkfield Golf League with Jerry as his partner, going ice fishing, riding his cycle and going to Sturgis and snowmobiling. He was active in his church serving as Sunday School teacher, on the Board of Education, financial treasurer and Elder and was a faithful usher every Sunday.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; brother, Michael (Karen) Lettau and children Jason and Shaun and their families; sisters: Sandra (Greg) Koepp and children Josh, Rev. Dr. Joel, Amanda and their families, and Barb (Eloit) Willander and children Aaron and Aimee and their families; step children: Ellen (Victor) Wyffels, John (Deb Anderson) Eckhardt; step-grandchildren: Chad (Mallory Hanson) Wyffels, Lindsey (Jason) Albright, Adam (Jonathan Parsons) Eckhardt, David (Lyndsey) Eckhardt; great-grandchildren: Stella and Arlo Albright and one on the way; two aunts: Vernice Stegeman and Ione Noble; life-long friends: Gerald Sievers, Brad Jessen and Arlen Koepp; and many cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Debra Lettau; and aunts and uncles.