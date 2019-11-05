According to the Redwood/Renville Regional Solid Waste Authority (RRRSWA), misinformation has recently been passed around social media and local businesses about the supposed closing of the Redwood-Renville Regional Material Recovery and Transfer Facility located near Redwood Falls.

This is a rumor and is not true.

The collection of recyclables and municipal solid waste (MSW) for residential and commercial properties, as well as the recycling drop-sites, will continue to be the same services provided in 2020, as is currently being provided.

The public is asked if they hear reports that the facility is closing or will no longer be providing collection services, to let others know that this is not true.