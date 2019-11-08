This coming Monday (Nov. 11) is Veterans Day.

This national holiday is held to honor those who serve this country as part of its military. A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, recently dropped off what has become a great reminder of what Veterans Day is all about and why it is celebrated.

Written mostly by an anonymous veteran, the words put in perspective the heart of America.

It is the veteran

It is the veteran, not the preacher, who has given us freedom of religion.

It is the veteran, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press.

It is the veteran, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech.

It is the veteran, not the campus organizer, who has given us the freedom to assemble.

It is the veteran, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial.

It is the veteran, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote.

It is the veteran who has given us self defense.

In addition, the one who dropped off these words also shared some of their own thoughts.

“The balance of powers between the government and the people, the God-given, inalienable rights, they are the rights that made this country the light of the world. These rights are what every tyrant dreads, as do want-to-bes. They hate the first and second amendment. Most people in the world are like peasants – no power, no control, their lives have no laws to protect them.”

A number of communities are hosting Veterans Day Nov. 11.

What follows is a list of those programs:

• In Redwood Falls in the Redwood Valley schools gym starting at 1 p.m.

• In Wabasso at Wabasso Public School in the activity center starting at 9:30 a.m.

• In Milroy starting at 10 a.m. in the gym at Milroy Public School.

• In Morgan in the gym at Cedar Mountain schools starting at 9:50 a.m.

• In Franklin in the Cedar Mountain Elementary School gym starting at 2:25 p.m.

• In Lamberton at Red Rock Central School at 10:15 a.m. in the gym.

• In Walnut Grove at Walnut Grove Elementary School at 2 p.m. in the gym

The public is invited and encouraged to attend a Veterans Day program this coming Monday, as a way to express thanks to those who gave this nation its rights and freedoms.