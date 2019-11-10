Central Bi-Products conducted its first food drive to benefit the Redwood Area Food Shelf at Tersteeg’s in Redwood Falls. The community raised $262 and gathered 160 pounds of food.

Katie Goodthunder, digital marketing specialist for Farmers Union Industries, and Glenn Jensen, director of sales and quality for Central Bi-Products, recently presented Cindy Mumme, Redwood Area Food Shelf coordinator, with a $500 donation from Farmers Union Industries.

The Redwood Falls event was the second of three stops on Central Bi-Products’ first “Farmers Feeding Others One Food Pantry at a Time” food drive.

The event began in Estherville, Iowa and concluded in Long Prairie.

Central Bi-Products employees planned this annual event to aid in stocking local food shelves before needs increased this fall.

“This food drive is a great way for Central Bi-Products and Farmers Union Industries to do our part in helping our local communities. As we at FUI are a family of companies, we consider our communities as part of our family,” said Dan Hildebrandt president and CEO of Farmers Union Industries.

Farmers Union Industries (FUI) is a premier provider of specialized agricultural products, providing superior value and services to our members and customers.

Current operations include Central Bi-Products, Northland Choice, Midwest Grease, Artex Manufacturing, Pet Care Systems, Performance Pet Products and Redwood Farms Meat Processors.

For more information, visit www.fuillc.com.