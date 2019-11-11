Police: Suspect entered sorority and took pictures

On Monday, Nov. 11 at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers from the University of North Dakota Police Department were dispatched to Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, located at 3300 University Avenue, for a reported burglary. The suspect gained entry to the house and was observed taking pictures. The suspect then immediately fled the area. The current investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a dark-colored hoody. He’s estimated to be between 5’5” and 5’8” tall. He was wearing all dark colored clothing.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact the University of North Dakota Police Department at 701 777-3491.