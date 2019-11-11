On Tuesday, the St. James City Council met for a quick meeting.

Among the topics of discussion were a special use permit for remodeling of the First Methodist Church into a home/dentist office for Sean Vostad.

A purchase of a Kubota sub-contract tractor for the street/park department was also approved.

The council also approved the resolution to give authorization for the publication of the Tobacco-21 ordinance in summary form.

The final order of business for the evening was accepting a quote from Siem Construction for the concrete parking lot behind former Polo's building. The original estimate was $15,000, and Siem's bid was for $11,023.00.

The movie for the weekend is Maleficent.

The next city council meeting is Tuesday, November 19th.

Other items:

- VFW donation to St. James Ambulance Service- altering of wording

- Reimburse around 100K for Highway 4 Project with the sale of a bond at a future date

- Approve liability coverage waiver form. Not waiving monetary limits.