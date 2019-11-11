With the youth deer hunt preceding the firearms deer opener Nov. 9, kids are enjoying successful deer hunts and their photos are being submitted to the Times.

That’s because, with the deer-hunting season comes the return of the Hugo’s Crookston Times/Valley Shopper deer hunting photo contest. It’s not a contest in the sense that the biggest deer or the largest rack is deemed the best, however.

All you have to do is submit your deer hunting photos to the Times and we’ll publish them in print and online; meanwhile, the names of the hunters will be put in a bucket for a series of drawings for several prizes donated by contest sponsors.

The drawings will be held at the conclusion of the deer hunting season.

Send your photos to Mike Christopherson at mchristopherson@crookstontimes.com.